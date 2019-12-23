Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:22 AM
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

State-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell onion at Tk 35 per kilogramme from today.
TCB spokesman Humayun Kabir on Sunday said they decided to reduce
the price after observing the market situation.
"Each kg onion will be sold at Tk35 from Monday from trucks until further announcement. We used to sell the imported bulb at Tk45 in the capital to control its prices," he said.
According to TCB market observation, each kg imported onion was being sold at Tk60-120 and the local variety at Tk90-110 on Sunday.
Onion prices started surging after India banned its export on September 29 for "improving domestic availability".
The supply crunch pushed up the price of the common kitchen item by as much as 557.8 percent year-on-year rise, according to TCB.




The price started coming down in recent weeks after imported onion and the local varieties hit the market.     -UNB


