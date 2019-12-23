Mixed civil society reactions over new AL leadership line-up





The two -day 21st National Council of ruling Awami League concluded on Saturday. The country experienced that some old members of the party have been appointed in the central committee this year.

People from different walks of life have started talking about the new leadership. Amidst this discussion, the Daily Observer has talked with a few representatives of civil society to know their reactions.

Eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud

assumed that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has appointed some old members in the central committee because of some important upcoming programmes.

Elaborating he said that next year the country is going to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, celebration of 50 years of independence.

"Considering all the matter, I assume, the AL president has chosen some old members in the new committee evaluating their experiences and knowledge. The new leaders taking charge in this council will be given the unenviable task of completing the celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of independence successfully, he said.

However, Dr Iftekharuzzaman TIB's new Executive Director, was not willing to make any comment about the new members of the central committee but raised a question about the process of the appointment.

He said that as the Awami League promised they will appoint the most dynamic, smart members even from the marginal and grassroots level.

"We did not see the reflection of such promise, that we call democratic practice. The marginal leaders in the grassroots level should be included in the central committee to show a real drive of shudhhi avijan" he said.

When asked if the new leadership would play a positive role in the country's political culture, Iftkhairuzzamn said all the members have their own background which is made up by their acts.

"I think if we observe the act of all the new members, we will get to know about their past deeds. So I do not want to make any comments," he added.

Ayesha Khanam, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said that government has kept its promise as it has not appointed any leader involved in illegal gambling, tender rigging, extortion and corruption.

She also said that they wanted to see the leadership from the grassroots level who take stand for the marginal people.

" We want leaders belonging to marginal community so that they can give voice to the voiceless. We hope this new committee members will extend support to this community," she said.

















