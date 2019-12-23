Video
Cabinet reshuffle likely in New Year: Quader

Full AL committee on Tuesday, he says

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the full committee of the ruling party is likely to be announced following a party presidium meeting on Tuesday (Tomorrow).
The Road Transport and Bridges Minister hinted that the cabinet could see reshuffle in the New Year.  
"The cabinet sees reshuffle from time to time. Wait, the cabinet may see reshuffle in the New Year," he told a press conference at the ministry office at the Secretariat in the city.
Responding to a query, Quader said, "As far as I know none of the Bangabandhu family, including Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Bobi, Ruponti, agreed to come to leadership.
After the national council of AL, the names of 42 members out of 81-member central committee have so far been made public.  
Quader said, a number of posts including three for Organizing Secretary, Religious Affairs Secretary, Industries and Trade and Treasurer, Finance Secretary and Information and Research Secretary are remaining vacant in the committee.
A draft proposal of the committee will also be
discussed at the meeting, he said, adding that "the full-fledged committee comprising senior and junior leaders will be declared after that."


