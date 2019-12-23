BCL, Mancha attack DU VP Nur



DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur being taken to hospital after he came under an attack allegedly carried out by activists of Chhatra League and Muktijuddha Mancha on DU campus on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The attack on Nurul left at least 28 injured.

With the help of DU Proctorial body the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency unit for treatment.

However, DU Proctor arrived at the spot after 45 minutes of the incident. According to eyewitnesses, DUCSU VP office was also

vandalized during the attacks.

One of the injured, General Students' Rights Protection Council Convener, also one of the quota reform protestors, Hasan Al Mamun said, "Muktijuddho Mancha attacked me near the Madhu's Cnteen.

He said his legs might have been broken as he could barely move it.

The attack was carried out by a faction of Muktijuddha Mancha led by its President Aminul Islam Bulbul and General Secretary Al Mamun, he alleged.

DMCH Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir told the reporters, "We have treated 28 patients so far and 14 others with minor injuries have already been released."

Injured General Students' Rights Protection Council Joint Convener Rashed Khan said, "The second attack was carried out by Muktijuddha Mancha as well as Chhatra League members of Dhaka University unit inside VP Nur's office at DUCSU."

Rashed said, "The attack was launched in the presence of DU Chhatra League President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Md Saddam Hussain."

Chhatra League fellows of DU unit started beating quota reformation activists switching off the lights of VP Nur's office, he said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that exchanging heated speech between DU Chhatra League President Sonjit and VP Nur led to the attack.

Earlier Muktijuddha Mancha gathered in front of Madhu's Canteen after holding their pre-scheduled programme at Raju Memorial Sculpture of TSC.

At the same time VP Nur along with his 20-25 activists entered the DUCSU building. Both groups faced off and exchanged heated speeches.

Nur entered inside the DUCSU building and the security guards locked the collapsible gate as per Nur's instruction when the Mancha members started throwing brickbats towards the building.

Later, as Sonjit and Saddam entered inside the DUCSU building the security guards unlocked the door as Saddam is the DUCSU Assistant General Secretary (AGS). Muktijuddho Mancha joined with DU unit Chhatra League.

Saddam asked Nur why he brought some outsiders with him inside DUCSU after entering VP's room directly. Nur replied that he had some security concern. At one stage the altercation held between Sonjit and Nur turned into a violent clash.

Chhatra League's DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hussain said, "This is their internal conflict (between quota reform protesters and Muktijuddho Mancha activists). I would request both the parties to resolve the issue between them.

He urged DU authorities to take action against those involved in vandalizing the DUCSU building.

Aminul Islam Bulbul, President of Muktijuddho Mancha, also a relived vice president of Central Chhatra League claimed that there was no connection of his platform to the incident adding that: "General students resisted Nur." DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "The injured were sent to DMCH including VP Nur. Assistant proctors were present there. We will later talk to you after the treatment of the injured."

Meanwhile, demanding punishment, expressing immediate action against the attackers, left-leaning student bodies' ally Progressive Students' Alliance announced the attackers unwanted inside the campus.





























Activists of Muktijuddha Mancha and Chhatra League of Dhaka university unit on Sunday allegedly attacked Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur.The attack on Nurul left at least 28 injured.With the help of DU Proctorial body the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency unit for treatment.However, DU Proctor arrived at the spot after 45 minutes of the incident. According to eyewitnesses, DUCSU VP office was alsovandalized during the attacks.One of the injured, General Students' Rights Protection Council Convener, also one of the quota reform protestors, Hasan Al Mamun said, "Muktijuddho Mancha attacked me near the Madhu's Cnteen.He said his legs might have been broken as he could barely move it.The attack was carried out by a faction of Muktijuddha Mancha led by its President Aminul Islam Bulbul and General Secretary Al Mamun, he alleged.DMCH Director Brigadier General AKM Nasir told the reporters, "We have treated 28 patients so far and 14 others with minor injuries have already been released."Injured General Students' Rights Protection Council Joint Convener Rashed Khan said, "The second attack was carried out by Muktijuddha Mancha as well as Chhatra League members of Dhaka University unit inside VP Nur's office at DUCSU."Rashed said, "The attack was launched in the presence of DU Chhatra League President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Md Saddam Hussain."Chhatra League fellows of DU unit started beating quota reformation activists switching off the lights of VP Nur's office, he said.Eyewitnesses claimed that exchanging heated speech between DU Chhatra League President Sonjit and VP Nur led to the attack.Earlier Muktijuddha Mancha gathered in front of Madhu's Canteen after holding their pre-scheduled programme at Raju Memorial Sculpture of TSC.At the same time VP Nur along with his 20-25 activists entered the DUCSU building. Both groups faced off and exchanged heated speeches.Nur entered inside the DUCSU building and the security guards locked the collapsible gate as per Nur's instruction when the Mancha members started throwing brickbats towards the building.Later, as Sonjit and Saddam entered inside the DUCSU building the security guards unlocked the door as Saddam is the DUCSU Assistant General Secretary (AGS). Muktijuddho Mancha joined with DU unit Chhatra League.Saddam asked Nur why he brought some outsiders with him inside DUCSU after entering VP's room directly. Nur replied that he had some security concern. At one stage the altercation held between Sonjit and Nur turned into a violent clash.Chhatra League's DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hussain said, "This is their internal conflict (between quota reform protesters and Muktijuddho Mancha activists). I would request both the parties to resolve the issue between them.He urged DU authorities to take action against those involved in vandalizing the DUCSU building.Aminul Islam Bulbul, President of Muktijuddho Mancha, also a relived vice president of Central Chhatra League claimed that there was no connection of his platform to the incident adding that: "General students resisted Nur." DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "The injured were sent to DMCH including VP Nur. Assistant proctors were present there. We will later talk to you after the treatment of the injured."Meanwhile, demanding punishment, expressing immediate action against the attackers, left-leaning student bodies' ally Progressive Students' Alliance announced the attackers unwanted inside the campus.