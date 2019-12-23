Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:22 AM
Home Front Page

Biting cold spell likely to subside soon

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Citizens of Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh are continuing to experience a sharp chill in the aftermath of a cold wave.
A combination of a lack of sunlight and dense fog with high concentration of water vapour in the air is adding to the intensity of the ongoing cold spell.
The country's lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 9 degree Celsius in Jashore, said Meteorologist Aftab Uddin. Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius.
Although a spell of cold weather is to be expected in winter, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department nevertheless offered hope
of a respite to those suffering the most from it.
"The temperature is likely to increase a bit as the day wears on. Even though the temperatures in Jashore and Chuadanga are below 10 degree Celsius, the country is no longer in the midst of a cold wave and the mercury can be expected to rise soon," said Aftab.
There is a chance of moderate rainfall in various parts of the country between Dec 25 and Dec 27 but it is unlikely to intensify the cold, he added.
As a cold wave has been sweeping over the district for the last few days, the number of patients with cold-related disease has increased here.
Over 50 patients, mostly children, were admitted to General Hospital in the last three days, said Resident Medical Officer Shahinur Rahman Sardar.
Of them, eight children were admitted to the hospital with pneumonia in the last 24 hours, he said.
Shahinur also said the number of patients with cold-related diseases is increasing in upazila health complexes, too. The lowest temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday with the sun remaining elusive for the last five days. The people of over 405 chars along 16 rivers, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar and Fulkumar, are suffering most in the district.
The district administration said it has distributed 51,514 blankets among the cold-hit people in all nine upazilas of the district.     -Agencies




