Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:22 AM
Home Front Page

Abed to be remembered forever: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said people not only in Bangladesh but also across the world will remember Brac founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with reverence for his outstanding role in transforming society.
"Sir Fazle Hasan Abed relentlessly tried to change the world and worked towards ensuring food security, women empowerment and education for people. So, not only the
people of Bangladesh but also that of entire world will remember him ages after ages with respect," he said.
The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying last homage to Sir Abed by placing wreaths at his coffin at the Army Stadium in the city. Fakhrul along with some party leaders went to the Army Stadium, and also joined Abed's Namaz-e-Janaza there.
Describing Abed as a rarely-born man, he said the Brac founder tried to change the world and ensure people's welfare. "His name will be written beside those who tried to improve the common people's fate for ages."
The BNP leader recalled the Abed's contributions to changing Bangladesh's rural economy. "He also played an outstanding role in ensuring women empowerment in our country. His contribution especially to the field of education is undeniable. We think the small Brac schools across the country have made a big contribution to changing our socioeconomic status. "
Recalling his personal memories with Abed, Fakhrul said he had an opportunity to attend a conference in China with the Brac founder who also presented the keynote speech there.
"I believe the vacuum that created with his demise won't be filled easily," the BNP leader added.
Later, he signed the condolence book kept there.
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed passed away at a city hospitals here on Friday night at the age of 83.
He was buried at Banani Graveyard following a namaz-e-janazar at the Army Stadium around 12:30pm on Sunday.
Earlier, his body was taken to the stadium around 10:30am where people from all strata of life paid their last respects to him.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANRDB interactions boost confidence of local people in Ituri
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Mixed civil society reactions over new AL leadership line-up
Cabinet reshuffle likely in New Year: Quader
BCL, Mancha attack DU VP Nur
Biting cold spell likely to subside soon
Goodbye Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
Abed to be remembered forever: Fakhrul


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft