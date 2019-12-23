Six candidates to start campaign today





Chattogram-8 Jatiya Sangshad seat had fallen

vacant at the death of Mainuddin Ahmed Khan Badal, leader of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

Jatiya Party policymakers have taken the decision after a meeting on Sunday," the party's spokesperson Sunil Shuvo Roy said.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Bablu said he will comply with the party's wishes and has accordingly sent a letter to the returning officer to that end.

Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer, Chattogram said the total numbers of candidate in the JS seat are now six.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, also the Returning Oficer of Chattogram-8 JS seat, said that one candidate Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu had withdrawn candidacy on the last date of withdrawal on Sunday.

Hasanuzzaman said that the total numbers of polling stations in the seat are 170 and 1196 booths. He said a total of 170 Presiding officers, 1196 Assistant Presiding Officers and 2392 Polling officers have been appointed to conduct the elections.

He also said that Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, will be used to cast ballots at the election. Polls to the constituency will open at 9am and will close at 5pm, he said.

The total numbers of voters are, 4,75,996 including 2,41,922 male and 2,34,074 female voters.

The Returning Officer further said that the entire EVM machine have aleady arrived in Chattogram.

Hasanuzzaman said that the symbols will be allocated at 12 noon on Monday to the candidates.

The six candidates are Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South Awami League, Abu Sufian from BNP, Bapan Dasgupta of NAP, Abul Kalam Azad of Bangladesh Nationalist Front, Syed Muhammad Fariduddin of Islamic Front and Emdadul Huq Chowdhury as Independent. Meanwhile all the candidates will begin election campaign from Monday after taking election symbols from the Returning Officer.

Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South Awami League and the nominated candidate of the ruling Awami League told the Daily Observer that he would begin election campaign from Shakpura Chaumuhani area including Char Kizirpur, Hazarirchar, and West Gomdandi.

In the evening after Maghreb prayer he will open the main election campaign from Chandgaon Residential area and the Boalkhali area's main office will be opened at Boalkhali Upazila Headquarter after Esha Prayer.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin said, 'I am optimistic of winning the polls. The people of Boalkhali believed that I am the appropriate candidate for development of the locality.'

Muslemuddin said that the voters of the area have extended all out supports to him.

He also sought cooperation from the media persons for his election campaign.

Muslem also promised to try his utmost efforts for construction of Kalurghat bridge, if he is elected MP of the same seat.

When contacted, Abu Sufian, Vice President of Chattogram City BNP, told the Daily Observer that he would begin election campaign from Bahadderhat area on Monday.

He said that he would continue his campaign in the city areas of the JS seat.

It may be mentioned that the JS seat include five wards of Chattogram City Corporation and the entire Boalkhali Upazila of the Chattogram district South.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal was nominated from the Grand alliances as a partner in the said seat in the previous elections. A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat was elected in 2008, 2014 and 2018 general elections. According to the schedule, the last date for withdrawing candidature is December 22.

The elections will be held on January 13.

















