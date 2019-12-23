

Dhaka city corpns go to polls Jan 30

As per the provision the Local Government (City Corporation) Law, 2009 elections are going to be held around three and half a month before ending their tenures, as per the provisions of the.

As per the provision elections to city corporations must have to be completed within 180 days before expiry of the tenures of its councils.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Sunday announced the polls schedule at his office on Sunday evening after a full meeting of the commission.

According to the polls schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is December 31 this year.

The returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers of the candidates on January 2 and the candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy by January 9.

The commission made the announcement of polls schedules following a letter of the Local Government Division (LGD), the supervising authority of the local government institutions.

According to election commission, the last elections to the two city corporation were held on April 28, 2015.

Of the two city corporations, DNCC's incumbent council took oath and charges on May 14 and DSCC on May 17 that year.

As the tenures of the previous councils of the united Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) expired earlier and the corporation was split in two parts, there was no bar to taking charge for the newly elected mayors and

councilors. With the government's decision to hold the election on January 30, the tenure of the incumbent Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, who was elected in a by-election held on February 28, this year will end by May 13.

Atiqul, a businessman turned politician, took oath on 7 March.

The by-election was held after the death of DNCC's previous mayor Annisul Huq. The DNCC mayoral post fell vacant with the Annisul's death on November 30, 2017.

The same day (February 28), 38 general councilor candidates and 12 female councilor contenders won the polls held in 20 DNCC wards and 18 DSCC wards.

In the briefing, Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda said the elections to the two city corporations will be held with the existing voter lists.

According to the existing voter lists, the number of total voters in DNCC is 30, 35,621 while it is 23, 67,488 in DSCC area.

In DNCC, the number of general wards is 54 and reserved women wards 18.



















