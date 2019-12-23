Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:22 AM
Home Miscellaneous

HC halts Ideal School Principal’s MPO suspension

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday stayed the suspension order of the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) of Dr Shahan Ara Begum, Principal of Dhaka's Motijheel Ideal School and College.




The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order following a writ petition filed by the principal, who's MPO was suspended due to her alleged involvement in irregularities in admission of Class-II and III students.
The HC also issued a rule asking the government as to why suspend order of MPO of the petitioner issued on October 22 this year should not be declared unlawful.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and Md. Iftabul Kamal stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
Secretaries to the Ministry of Education, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and ten others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC halts Ideal School Principal’s MPO suspension
Secular India pushes back on Modi’s Hindu agenda
Birds are back at Narail’s Arunima resort
Three held on charge of cheating
Five killed in Rajbari bus collision
Death toll climbs to 20 in Keraniganj factory fire
Arrest criminals who set street child on fire: HC
Ex RAJUK chief engineer gets bail


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft