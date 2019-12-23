HC halts Ideal School Principal’s MPO suspension













The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order following a writ petition filed by the principal, who's MPO was suspended due to her alleged involvement in irregularities in admission of Class-II and III students.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government as to why suspend order of MPO of the petitioner issued on October 22 this year should not be declared unlawful.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and Md. Iftabul Kamal stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Secretaries to the Ministry of Education, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and ten others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks. The High Court on Sunday stayed the suspension order of the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) of Dr Shahan Ara Begum, Principal of Dhaka's Motijheel Ideal School and College.The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order following a writ petition filed by the principal, who's MPO was suspended due to her alleged involvement in irregularities in admission of Class-II and III students.The HC also issued a rule asking the government as to why suspend order of MPO of the petitioner issued on October 22 this year should not be declared unlawful.Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and Md. Iftabul Kamal stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.Secretaries to the Ministry of Education, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and ten others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.