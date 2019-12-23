Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Application filed with HC over corruption in BASIC Bank

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Accepting an application of a Supreme Court lawyer Titus Hillol Rema a High Court bench on Sunday asked its officials concerned to include the matter of corruption and irregularities in appointing a total of 1,173 officers and employees in the state-owned BASIC Bank to Monday's cause list of the bench.
The order was given on Sunday responding to an application of the lawyer requesting suo moto order over the allegations of huge irregularities in recruitment process by the bank's former chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bachchu removed from his position for his irregularities.
The lawyer drew attention of the court showing two reports of a newspaper and a private television and requested for an order to conducting an enquiry over the alleged corruption and irregularities in the 1,173 officers and employees in the BASIC bank during the tenure of Abdul Hye Bachchu.



