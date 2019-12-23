‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’





Three other persons, including two sub-inspectors, were also injured during the gunfight. Deceased Ratan Miah, 32, was a resident of Mahtabpur village in the upazila. Police arrested Ratan, accused in 13 cases, along with 31 Yaba tablets from Sonapur area on Saturday afternoon.

After getting some information from him, a team of the law enforcers along with Ratan conducted a drive in Khalpar area around 1:30am to recover arms.

Sensing the presence of the team, Ratan's cohorts started firing on the police which forced them to fire back in self-defense.

After the gun-battle, the law enforcers rescued bullet-injured Ratan from the scene and rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

Police recovered a pipe gun, four cartridges and two bullet shells from the spot, Sonaimuri Police Station OC Abdus Samad confirmed.



























