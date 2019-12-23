Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:21 AM
Home Back Page

Actor Salman Shah Murder

PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a probe report on February 2 in a case filed over the death of matinee idol Salman Shah in September in 1996.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order as the investigation authority PBI failed to submit a probe report on the scheduled date on Sunday.
On December 6 in 1916, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court gave charge to the PBI for further investigation.
On September 6 in 1996, the entire country was shocked at the news of the untimely death of popular film actor Salman Shah. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Eskaton residence in the capital.
His father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case with Ramna Police Station. Later, his mother Neela Chowdhury lodged a murder case in this regard.
The accused in the murder case are Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Samira Haq, wife of the actor, Samira's mother Latifa Haq Lucy, Rizvi Ahmed Aka Farhad, assistant dance director Nazrul Sheikh, 'David', Ashraful Haq Don, Mostak Waid, Abul Hossain Khan, domestic help Monowara Begum and Rabeya Sultana Ruby, a neighbour.
According to sources, PBI recently talked to a number of people and got important information over the death of the actor.
It is expected that the information extracted by PBI would help unfold the mystery of the tragic incident.
Meanwhile, Ruby in a viral video message in August in 2017 claimed that Salman Shah was murdered. She said her brother was a part of the 'plot' and murdered Salman Shah at the behest of her Chinese husband and the family of Samira Haq, the actor's wife.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application filed with HC over corruption in BASIC Bank
Modi says citizenship law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India
Why silent about NRC, BNP asks govt
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
Colonialism was grave mistake, says Macron
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft