PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order as the investigation authority PBI failed to submit a probe report on the scheduled date on Sunday.

On December 6 in 1916, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court gave charge to the PBI for further investigation.

On September 6 in 1996, the entire country was shocked at the news of the untimely death of popular film actor Salman Shah. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Eskaton residence in the capital.

His father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case with Ramna Police Station. Later, his mother Neela Chowdhury lodged a murder case in this regard.

The accused in the murder case are Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Samira Haq, wife of the actor, Samira's mother Latifa Haq Lucy, Rizvi Ahmed Aka Farhad, assistant dance director Nazrul Sheikh, 'David', Ashraful Haq Don, Mostak Waid, Abul Hossain Khan, domestic help Monowara Begum and Rabeya Sultana Ruby, a neighbour.

According to sources, PBI recently talked to a number of people and got important information over the death of the actor.

It is expected that the information extracted by PBI would help unfold the mystery of the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Ruby in a viral video message in August in 2017 claimed that Salman Shah was murdered. She said her brother was a part of the 'plot' and murdered Salman Shah at the behest of her Chinese husband and the family of Samira Haq, the actor's wife.























