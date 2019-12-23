BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen





He was addressing a dinner hosted in honour of the visiting foreign guests, comprising journalists, writers, historians and diplomats at the State Guesthouse Jamuna on Saturday night.

He said if Bangladesh hadn't given them shelter, another largest genocide would have happened.

"Write against atrocities and violence to build a sustainable world peace and stability stopping recurrence of such atrocities in any part of the world," Momen said adding , "Write against these atrocities and violence against Rohingyas. This must stop. This can't continue."

"It (sheltering Rohingyas) is costing us. We need your (global media) help so that these (Rohingyas) people can go back (to Myanmar) and have a safe and normal living there".

A 36-member delegation of 20 different countries visited Bangladesh from December 14-21 under "Visit Bangladesh Programme" to uphold Bangladesh's image and prospect to the external world.

Terming media as a powerhouse, Momen said, "I need your pen. Write against these atrocities and violence (against Rohingya)."

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called upon foreign journalists and writers to expose the positive side of Bangladesh including its current economically vibrant environment as well as prospect of getting highest investment return.

"When you go back home … tell your countrymen that if you want to make money, go to Bangladesh where investment return is the highest among the South Asian nations," he told a media delegation of 20 different countries that visited Bangladesh from December 14-21.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman presented a keynote paper describing immense investment potential and future prospect of Bangladesh in front of the foreign dignitaries.

Secretary (Asia and Pacific) of Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen was also present.

The Foreign Minister said presently an investment- friendly congenial atmosphere is prevailing in Bangladesh as there is no tariff barrier or duties for the foreign investors.

He said the present government has taken a plan to set up 100 economic zones to attract more FDI (foreign Direct Investment) to create more employment for the country's youth force.

The minister said Bangladesh became a development miracle and it has been possible for the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "I call her (Sheikh Hasina) miracle woman," he said.

Describing positive side of Bangladesh, Momen said one key element of Bangladesh miracle is women development as "currently 36 percent of women are in our workforce which was only six percent even ten years back".

About the country's religious harmony, he said it's a land where there are many religions but festivals are for everybody.

He laid emphasis on having a mindset of tolerance and respect for others for building a peaceful and sustainable world.

During the week-long trip, the delegation members also visited Tungipara and paid their rich tributes to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



















