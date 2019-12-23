Two teenagers kill selves in two dists





BARISHAL: A teenage girl committed suicide by taking poison in Baurgati Village of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Rupa Akhter, 15, was the daughter of Aynal Gharami of the same village. She was the student of class nine.

Police sources said Rupa took the poison after talking with her expatriate elder brother who lived in Singapore. Her brother talked to her about marriage, the sources added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy killed self by hanging in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Amir Hossen, 16, was the son of Abdur Rashid of Madhupur Sarkerpara Village in the upazila.

Family members found Amir hanging from a mango tree behind their house and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station Moazzem Hossen.









An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.





