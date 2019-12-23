Amendment to CHT Land Commission Act demanded

RANGAMATI, Dec 22: Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad formed a human chain at Banarupa Bazaar in the town on Saturday, demanding amendment to Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission Act.

Terming the Act as a black law, the speakers at the programme alleged that the rights of half of population in the hill tracts were taken out through the act.

They also threatened to go for tougher movement if the act is not amended.

Later, they brought out a procession which ended at the DC office after parading main roads of the town.





















