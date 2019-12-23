|
30 detained on different charges in three dists
A total of 30 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Barishal, from Friday night till Saturday morning.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 28 people from different places of the city.
During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning
Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charge.
SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a primary school teacher from Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Friday night for sexually harassing a woman.
Arrested Iqbal Hossen is the assistant teacher at Kayra Dadpur Government Primary School.
As per the case, Iqbal tried to sexually harass a woman at Ullahpara Eye Hospital in the morning.
Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot but Iqbal managed to flee the scene.
The woman filed a case with Ullahpara Model Police Station (PS) in this connection in the afternoon.
Police arrested the teacher on Friday night, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Golam Mostafa.
Iqbal was sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order, the OC added.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a member of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Detained Md Shahidul Islam is a resident of the upazila.
RAB-8 confirmed the matter through a press release.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB raided Rupatali area of the city at night and detained him, said the press release.
During initial interrogation, Shahidul confessed his involvement with the party.