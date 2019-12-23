Illegal structures demolished in Cumilla





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate of a mobile court Imrul Hasan conducted the drive from morning till evening.

The UNO said a number of local influential people built the illegal structures in front of Nimsar Junab Ali College and was running business renting those to people. The structures were demolished earlier several times, but again those were erected.

These illegal structures have been demolished according to the high court order, he said, adding that the lands belong to Roads and Highways Division (RHD).

Now to stop reoccupation, trees will be planted there by upazila administration, he added.

At that time, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tahmida Akhter, Cumilla RHD Executive Engineer Dr Mohammad Ahad Ullah, and Officer-in-Charge of Burichong Police Station Akul Chandra Biswas were also present at that time.































