6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





GOPALGANJ: A labourer was killed after he fell from a van on the road in Bhatiapara Golchattar area under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Abdul Alim Molla, 50, was the son of Dalil Uddin Molla of Maheshpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Firoz Alam said the deceased was going to Kashiani Upazila headquarters from Joynagar riding a van. On the way in the said area he fell from the van and was seriously injured.

He was rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

MANIKGANJ: A sub-inspector (SI) of police died on Sunday morning after being seriously injured in a road accident in Dhalla area of Singair Upazila on December 13.

Deceased Kafil Uddin, Singair PS SI, was the son of Abdul Based of Ghotail Village in Islampur Upazila of the district.

Singair PS OC Abdus Sattar Mia said Kafil Uddin joined the PS a year ago. He was seriously injured as a truck hit him on December 13. Later, he was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital, where he died under treatment at 6am on Sunday. He is the father of a son and daughter.

His body was brought to Manikganj Sadar Hospital. After completing formalities, the body will be handed over to his family, the OC added.

BOGURA: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Sabuj Hossen, 14, was the son of Sabed Ali of Shyamgati Village in the upazila.

Locals said Sabuj's motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Pirhati Taltola area in the morning after he lost control over the steering, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on way to a local hospital.

Dhunat PS OC Ismail Hossen said the body was handed over to the deceased's family.

BARISHAL: Two persons were killed in an accident on Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Rahmatpur Kamini Petrol Pump in the city early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Lokman Hossen, 39, of Rampattary Village, and Siddik Hossen, 55, of Mirganj Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district.

Sources said a Barishal-bound bus collided head-on with three-wheeler in the said area, leaving the three-wheeler driver Siddik dead on the spot and Lokman Hossen seriously injured.

Locals rushed Lokman to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Airport PS OC Zahid Bin Alam confirmed the news and said police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

PIROJPUR: A three-wheeler driver was killed and three others were injured as the vehicle turned turtle in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Bachchu Hawlader, 45, was a resident of Chinguria Village in the upazila.

Locals said the accident happened in Ikri Bus Stand area on the Mathbaria-Bhandaria Road at night, leaving Bachchu dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex.





















