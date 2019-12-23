

Thousands cross bridge amid risk at Begumganj

As a result, accidents are happening regularly on the bridge. Every day, hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people cross the bridge amid risk.

Local Government Engineering Department built the bridge about 12 years back. After some years of construction, cracks developed on the bridge.

Despite repeated request by the locals, the bridge has not been repaired till now.

Kadirpur Union Parishad Chairman Salah Uddin said if the bridge is repaired soon, it would lessen people's suffering.

Begumganj Upazila Engineer Abdur Rouf Molla admitted that the bridge is risky, and he added a project has been undertaken to repair it.



























