Two found dead in two districts





PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Kuakata sea beach area of the district on Friday morning.

Locals spotted the body in Lembur Char area adjacent to the Andhar Manik River estuary around 9:30am, and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body from the spot, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohipur Police Station (PS) Sohel Ahmed.

Quoting local fish traders, the PS OC (Investigation) Md Mahbubur Rahman said she was mentally challenged.

MAGURA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man in Shalikha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Antar, 26, was the son of Taijal Sheikh of Deshmukhpara Village in the upazila. He was a human hauler driver.

Being informed, police recovered Antar's body from Harishpur area in the evening, and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Salikha PS OC Tariqul Islam confirmed the matter.

















