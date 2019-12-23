Workshop on Inclusive Governance held





Platforms for Dialogue (P4D), a European Union funded project in partnership with the Cabinet Division, organised the day-long event.

Aiming to strengthen inclusion and participation in decision making and accountability mechanism in Bangladesh, the P4D project was being implemented through the British Council.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, secretary, Coordination and Reforms (C&R) of Cabinet Division addressed the workshop as chief guest while Sultan Ahmed, additional secretary (Reforms Wing) of Cabinet Division and Project Director of P4D Project was in the chair.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr M Anwar Hossen Hawlader addressed the workshop as special guest while Team Leader of P4D Project Arsen Stepanyan presented the keynote paper.

Among others, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossen spoke in the workshop. In the working session, government officers of different levels, civil society leaders, NGO personnel and journalists participated in a group discussion about Citizen Charter (CC) and Grievance Redress System (GRS).

On July 15, 2018, 'Platforms for Dialogue' was launched through a function in the capital by British Council in association with Cabinet Division.

P4D supported the promotion of inclusive governance at local and national levels and emphasised mutual responsibilities to foster a more collaborative relationship among the government, citizens, and civil society. After completion of the project, the CSOs will develop a range of skills and gather knowledge to engage with local governments and administrations in decision-making.

















