

Cold wave with dense fog paralyses life of rural, urban poor people

Particularly the poor, children and old people have been suffering much in this changed situation which is prevailing in the country for the last few days.

BARISHAL: Severe cold wave along with dense fog sweeping across the district for the last few days has hit the local people hard.

Poor visibility caused by thick fog is disrupting vehicular and vessel movement.

The overall production of various seasonal crops has been largely affected.

Sources said the continuous fall in temperature may affect Boro paddy farming.

Many field level agriculturalists said different crops, including cauliflower, cabbage, potato, and wheat in the district may be affected. The total production of these crops may fall this year, they added. They suggested the paddy farmers to remove the dews from Boro seedbeds every morning.

Doctors warned that the number of patients, especially the children and the old, suffering from cold-related diseases, like pneumonia and typhoid, might increase further in the coming days.

To get rid of the diseases, people were instructed to wear warm clothes and avoid cold water in bathing.

GAIBANDHA: Severe cold wave coming from the Himalayas made lives of the dwellers, especially the homeless and the char people of the district, miserable and intolerable.

According to Rangpur Met Office, the lowest temperature here was recorded 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The intensity of the cold goes high before sunrise and after sunset.

Commuters are facing troubles in getting vehicles, particularly tempo, rickshaw and van as the presence of the vehicles on roads and bus stands are very thin.

The cold victims are mostly children and aged people from poor and low income families living in thatched huts and fragile dwellings.

The poor people, especially farmers and day labourers, are the worst sufferers as they cannot work in the field due to the severe cold wave.

They are crowding the shops of second-hand warm clothes and buying those at high prices as the shop owners have increased the prices of all warm clothes due to heavy demand.

Many of the destitute are trying to combat this bone chilling cold through burning heaps of straw and stray objects.

As the weather has deteriorated further due to the fall in the temperatures, the residents of sandy char areas in the Brahmaputra and the Teesta River basins have been severely affected.

Saiful Miah of Barobaldia Village in Sadar Upazila said he cannot go to work due to cold wave and dense fog.

Chairman of Kamarjani Union in the district M Abdus Salam Jakir said the char dwellers of the union are the worst sufferers as they are facing bone biting chilling wind for want of warm clothes.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer AKM Idris Ali said they have already distributed 51,000 blankets to the poor people through the district and the upazila administrations, including local government bodies.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said he had sent a letter to the concerned ministry seeking more blankets for the distressed of the district.

However, the cold hit people urged the government and other socio-cultural organisations, including the affluent section of the society, to distribute warm clothes to the cold victims.

MEHERPUR: Thick fog along with gusty cold wind has paralysed the normal life of people and domestic animals in the district for the last four days.

The sun remains invisible almost all the day. Due to the prevailing cold and the foggy weather, the people are forced to stay inside home. Business and official activities are being hampered. The day-labourers are the worst sufferers as they have to work in the unbearable weather for their livelihood.

There is no met office in Meherpur, but according to the met office of neighbouring district, the temperature fluctuated between 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in the region.

On Sunday morning, vehicular movement on the roads was thin due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

The low income groups of people are crowding the wayside shops to buy warm clothes. The prices of the clothes are higher than those of the previous years. Sairul of Patkelpota Village in Meherpur Sadar Upazila purchased second-hand warm clothes for him and his family members from a makeshift shop. In some places of rural areas, it was found that the poor people were trying to combat cold by firing stray objects and straw.

Sources at Meherpur General Hospital said about 100 patients with cold-related diseases got admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Out of them, 64 are children.

Some private medical practitioners said most of their patients are children and elderly people.

The people of Gangni Upazila told this correspondent that the needy and the distressed people of the district should be provided with warm clothes right now to save them from the severe cold and cold related complexities. DC Ataul Gani said a total of 13,000 blankets were distributed among the cold-hit people of the district.

PABNA: The biting cold along with dense fog, which is sweeping over the northern region of the country for the last few days, has paralysed normal life, especially hitting hard the poorer sections of people. The cold is being felt severely as it is accompanied by chilly wind and dense fog, said a sources of Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Iswardi of the district.

People living in open and public spaces like bus and railway stations and the day-labourers and slum-dwellers are the most vulnerable as they cannot afford to buy warm clothes.

The cold spell has triggered cold-related diseases, including pneumonia, asthma and respiratory complications among the people.

Pabna General Hospital sources said about 270 patients, especially old people and children, were admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and diarrhoea.

On the other hand, a health practitioner of the town Dr Ram Dulal Bhowmick said the number of patients with cough, asthma and other cold-related diseases has marked a sharp rise at local hospitals and the chambers of health practitioners.

Farm and day labourers, rickshaw pullers and people of low income groups, who mainly work outside, have been severely hit by the cold.

The dense fog has also been disrupting road and naval communications for the last few days.

Ferry operation on the Nagarbari-Aricha route resumed at 9am on Thursday after a suspension of nine hours due to dense fog.

Officials at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha Ghat said they are facing difficulties in running the ferry services due to blurred visibility caused by thick fog.

On the other hand, the vehicular movement has also been disrupted due to foggy weather.

Extreme cold and lack of sunlight is likely to hamper natural growth of crops, including Boro seedlings.

Failure of cash crops may result in unemployment of agro-labourers and investment of sharecroppers, and induce poverty of marginal farmers.

Azghar Ali, a rickshaw-puller of the district town, said he is facing setback in pulling rickshaw.

RAJBARI: Biting cold sweeping over the district for the last few days is disrupting normal life. More than 200 children have been attacked by cold-related diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, said sources at Rajbari Sadar Hospital. Due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, vehicles are moving slowly through the roads, and the normal plying of water vessels has also been hampered.

Sources at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said ferry service was snapped through the Daulatdia-Paturia river route for about six hours on Saturday.

The low-income group people, especially the farm labourers, are the worst sufferers as most of them cannot go out for work due to the adverse weather.

























