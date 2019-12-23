Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, Dec 22: A truck driver was electrocuted in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Adam Hossen, 32, was a resident of Gopinathpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Adam Hossen was cleaning the glass of his truck parking beside the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Noymail area. Suddenly, he came into contact with a live electric wire, leaving him dead on the spot.

Shahjahanpur Police Station Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.





















