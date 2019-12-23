Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:20 AM
Home Countryside

Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Dec 22: A truck driver was electrocuted in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Adam Hossen, 32, was a resident of Gopinathpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.
Adam Hossen was cleaning the glass of his truck parking beside the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Noymail area. Suddenly, he came into contact with a live electric wire, leaving him dead on the spot.
Shahjahanpur Police Station Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12th triennial Council of Bogura Inter-District Truck Workers' Union
Companiganj Upazila and Bosurhat Municipality Awami League brought out a rally in Noakhali Town
Two teenagers kill selves in two dists
Amendment to CHT Land Commission Act demanded
30 detained on different charges in three dists
Illegal structures demolished in Cumilla
6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Thousands cross bridge amid risk at Begumganj


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft