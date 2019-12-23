Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:20 AM
Home Countryside

280 farmers get seed, fertiliser at Kawkhali

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Dec 22: Under agriculture incentive programme, at least 280 farmers in Kawkhali Upazila of the district got seeds and fertilisers free of cost on Thursday.
Upazila Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Manu inaugurated the programme at Upazila Agriculture Training Centre as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun Rekha was in the chair.
The function was addressed, among others, by Upazila Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed, Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Akhter Hadia, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Talukder Md Delwar Hossen, Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Ali Azim Sharif, and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Moniruzzaman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12th triennial Council of Bogura Inter-District Truck Workers' Union
Companiganj Upazila and Bosurhat Municipality Awami League brought out a rally in Noakhali Town
Two teenagers kill selves in two dists
Amendment to CHT Land Commission Act demanded
30 detained on different charges in three dists
Illegal structures demolished in Cumilla
6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Thousands cross bridge amid risk at Begumganj


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft