280 farmers get seed, fertiliser at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Dec 22: Under agriculture incentive programme, at least 280 farmers in Kawkhali Upazila of the district got seeds and fertilisers free of cost on Thursday.

Upazila Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Manu inaugurated the programme at Upazila Agriculture Training Centre as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun Rekha was in the chair.

The function was addressed, among others, by Upazila Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed, Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Akhter Hadia, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Talukder Md Delwar Hossen, Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Ali Azim Sharif, and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Moniruzzaman.











