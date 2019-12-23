Sir Abed, a great philanthropist







Sir Fazle Hasan Abed was an icon of great philanthropist, a man of commitment to the poor, champion of various social issues including poverty alleviation and women empowerment. He was the pioneer and founder of the world's largest NGO Brac which is now operating across 11 countries in Africa and Asia. He could lead a lavish lifestyle in abroad but he struggle his whole life how to improve the upliftment of the destitute' life and made them a workforce of the country.



Brac's diverse programme portfolio and global outreach now covers income generation, healthcare, education, agriculture and food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, advocacy and human rights, gender justice and diversity, environment, and climate change; all achieved under Abed's leadership.



He was a rare person who willingly retired from his great job and transferred to his successors. One can have a different views and opinions with his philanthropist activities and the ways he was looking forward but what he has done was really extraordinary, fantastic and deserves accolades from all corners of the people.



A rich tribute to his departure soul and his great job. He will be long live in the minds of joyful people.











Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

