Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:20 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Sir Abed, a great philanthropist

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed was an icon of great philanthropist, a man of commitment to the poor, champion of various social issues including poverty alleviation and women empowerment. He was the pioneer and founder of the world's largest NGO Brac which is now operating across 11 countries in Africa and Asia. He could lead a lavish lifestyle in abroad but he struggle his whole life how to improve the upliftment of the destitute' life and made them a workforce of the country.

Brac's diverse programme portfolio and global outreach now covers income generation, healthcare, education, agriculture and food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, advocacy and human rights, gender justice and diversity, environment, and climate change; all achieved under Abed's leadership.

He was a rare person who willingly retired from his great job and transferred to his successors. One can have a different views and opinions with his philanthropist activities and the ways he was looking forward but what he has done was really extraordinary, fantastic and deserves accolades from all corners of the people.

A rich tribute to his departure soul and his great job. He will be long live in the minds of joyful people.





Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sir Abed, a great philanthropist
First stage performance 
Ghost writers and proxies
Aung San Suu Kyi carried her vanity bag to The Hague full of lies and denials
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Being compassionate towards AIDS patients
Australia is on fire, literally--and so is its climate politics
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft