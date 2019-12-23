First stage performance 



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



Apart from six members of Chakrabak, others who took part in Madhu Chakra were classmates Shamsur Rahman, Mia Nuruzzaman, Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser, Abul Monjur, Mohiuddin Mahmud Hafiz, Fazlul Karim, Mahbub Talukder SA Samad, Jahangir Jasim, Aga Kohinoor Alam, Ahbab Ahmed and others. Sometimes senior students Farooq Sobhan and Reaz Rahman joined the sessions. Almost every week, one of the members spoke or read out a paper on a particular topic. The subjects were varied and colourful such as English romantic poetry, the cultivation of knowledge in ancient Athens and the fall of the Roman republic, etc. Besides, such heavy topics, discussions were also held on subjects such as the impact of abuse on human civilisation.



In the session on abuses, Shamsur Rahman, class fellow but senior in age, presided. As the session started, speaker Aga Kohinoor Alam, noted for his witty naughtiness, began his speech with a particularly offensive abuse hurled at the president. Shamsur Rahman, a perfect gentleman, was very annoyed and stood up from the chair to leave the session in rage. Aga Kohinoor immediately seized the opportunity and addressing the audience said, 'You see, how a simple abuse angered our president. You can easily imagine what grave and great impact abuses have had on the evolution of civilisation. Socrates became a great philosopher and teacher, because of the abuses of his wife, Xanthippe. Similarly, Kalidas, the epic poet of ancient India, turned into a highly educated and gifted poet from an illiterate man because of nagging and abuses of his wife.'



Another sphere of cultural activities was constituted by stage drama. Plays were staged annually by the different hall unions and DUCSU. As has already been noted, in the 1960s, the hall unions were considered more significant and active in all fields, including cultural exercises and students politics. DUCSU was then formed by representatives elected by the hall students. Specific number of representatives from each hall constituted the DUCSU electorate which chose the vice-president, the general secretary and departmental secretaries whatever the substance the symbolic leadership of the Dhaka University students community reposed in DUCSU. Nevertheless, the dominant role of the hall unions in student politics was clear and beyond doubt.



My first opportunity to act in a stage play came when I was a first-year student of political science. The organisers were students of the SM Hall and the political science department. The author of the play was a respected teacher, Professor Syed Moqsud Ali. Besides, teaching political science, he used to write and help produce stage plays. I was chosen to act in the role of the anti-hero, a rejected lover and high official.



In the one-act play, written and directed by Mr SM Ali, there was a scene in which I was to light up a cigarette in frustration and anger when the heroine rejected my love. Since I was not a smoker at that time, I had to train myself in the art of smoking in preparation for my acting. In this process of 'training' hitherto non-smoker friends such as Shahed Latif, Masum, Baki and others voluntarily participated for encouraging me. While trying to smoke, Shahed Latif got exasperated and said, 'Is this worth testing?' Others agreed with his disapproval.



However, despite all these rehearsals, failure came when it was time for a test on the stage. Since I was a fresh smoker, I had difficulties in lighting up the cigarette at the right moment. As valuable time fast streamed away and the audience waited with eager expectation for the next move of the jilted lover, I thought on my feet for a way out and instead of futile attempts to light up the unfortunate cigarette unlit I threw it on the floor and smashed it with my shoes in artificial rage. The audience applauded without knowing my slip. Though there was no smoking on the stage that day, smoking became the constant companion of us all of the intimate circle for a long time to come.



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".















