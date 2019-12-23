

Aung San Suu Kyi carried her vanity bag to The Hague full of lies and denials

The ICJ heard volumes of accounts of the Burmese military's torture, murder and rape of the ethnic and religious Rohingya minority from the Rakhine province, whom were compelled to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh. As of 2017, Bangladesh has provided shelter to some one-million Rohingya, located in numerous refugee camps across Cox's Bazar.



The main accusations brought by the Gambian Justice Minister against the Buddhist majority Myanmar (or Burmese) ruling military junta, is of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. Such accusations have been denied by Burma, while at The Hague, Aung San Suu Kyi outrightly denied all charges of alleged genocide. Moreover, she challenged the ICJ's jurisdiction, requesting the court to remove the Burmese case from its list. It was as if to her, the ICJ had formed and created some false and concocted allegations against her government and the main ruling military junta; nothing had happened to the one million Rohingyas sheltered in the squalid refugee camps of Cox's Bazar. She also told the ICJ court that the military had led so called "clearance operations" in western Rakhine State as a counter terrorism response measure, coordinated in retaliation for militant attacks against dozens of police stations in August 2017. It is in doubt whether the learned judges of the ICJ swallowed her version of events.



The top six Burmese army (Tatmadaw) generals, including the commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, have all being accused of genocide and implicated by the UN Fact Finding Mission and recommended for criminal prosecution. Globally all the atrocities, crimes against humanity committed on the Rohingya minorities have been well recorded and well documented.



There is no ways to deny or refuse such allegations made by the United Nations Fact Finding Missions and the Report of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State (2017) led by the former UN Secretary General late Kofi Anan, special report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) 2013, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Fortify Rights (2015-2017), International State Crime Initiative (2015), Human Rights Watch (2013). All these documents depict and contain the facts and incidents with harrowing detail, documenting crimes against humanity in the Rakhine state. Apart from all the investigative reports and findings, the Rohingya refugees in their testimonies have very clearly and elaborately described how they lost their family members, how their daughters, mothers and sisters were gang raped, how their houses were burnt to the ground and totally destroyed by the Burmese army and the local authorities.



The most inhumane eviction and expulsion of a minority Muslim group from their own motherland,carried out completely and vehemently against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), which guaranteed in its Article 5 that "No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Article 6 explicitly declared, "Everyone has the right to recognition as a person before the law. Finally Article 7, specifically and explicitly declared that, all are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.



The Judges of the International Court of Justice heard both the Gambian Legal team's accusations of genocide and mass persecution by the Burmese military junta, of which Aung San Suu Kyi is the executive advisor, guardian and spokeswoman; their chief defendant--Noble Laurate cum violator of all the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

Now the onus is on the International Court of Justice to proceed with further action according to the Articles and sub articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity including The Genocide Convention of 1948.



It is astonishing that not a single western country has raised the issue or taken any initiative in taking the Burmese government to explain their actions before the International Court. It was instead Gambia which took the initiative, as a member of the OIC. The world should support and assist the Gambian Legal Team to push and invigorate further action by the ICJ.



When the ICJ convenes again next hearing, the Burmese Government should be reminded of the Articles very clearly, which spoke and indicated to the war criminals or genocide organizers with severe punishments as the Articles mentioned:



The Article IV, of the Crime of Genocide mentioned, Persons committed genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals.

Article VI of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishments of the Crime of Genocide also mentioned with tough warning that, Persons charged with genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be tried by a competent tribunal of the State in the territory of which the act was committed, or by such international penal tribunal as may have jurisdiction with respect to those Contracting Parties which shall have accepted its jurisdiction.



Have the Burmese government and the perpetrators any chance of evading punishment for their genocidal crimes against humanity? Bangladesh needs strong global backing and cooperation to create pressure on the Burmese government to repatriate and take back its One Million Rohingya Refugees from Bangladesh. It is their duty and responsibility to act and support the initiatives of the Gambian government, and other nations which have defended the Rohingyas.



The writer is a researcher























