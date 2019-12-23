

AL must sincerely respond to prime minister’s call



Principle and ideology are the biggest commitments for any political leader, so he or she will have to uphold principle and ideology beyond all materialistic, petty and self - seeking interests. The country's politics is passing through a critical and transformative stage and many of AL's youth leaders and workers have tarnished the party image to a greater extent.



Notably, corruption and moneymaking by abusing political authority appears to have become the motto of many AL youth leaders, and now is the time for all AL leaders to take solemn pledge to break free from all corrupt practices. Therefore, AL leaders spreading across the country must all unite and wage an unwavering war against corruption. We expect AL leaders and workers to place principle and ideology at the top of their agenda. We must get out of exploitative and mal-political practices.



The theme of this year's council is 'on the way to implement Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, being advance irresistibly: We are Bangladesh'. Bangabandhu's dream is not possible to materialize unless AL leaders and workers unite under a single platform to serve the nation at all fronts. Honest principals are a must before serving the nation.











Prime minister, also the AL president has made her call clear, now it is time to see how sincerely and promptly the AL leadership along with its workers respond. Far too many AL politicians have indulged in deceit and fraudulence by misusing their political power.



