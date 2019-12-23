Rape victim rescued, 6 suspects held after 999 call





A man called the hotline from Shashidal Railway Station in Brahmanpara upazila of Cumilla around 9:45pm on Saturday and informed that a group of miscreants was raping a girl at a paddy field near the station, said a press release signed by Inspector Anwar Sattar of the National Emergency Service-999 at the Police Headquarters.









The caller said he was hearing the victim's screams and sought police help. Instantly, he was connected to Brahmanpara Police Station and he talked to the duty officer.

Later, a team of police went to the spot and rescued the victim. They also detained six suspects.

The detainees are Labu, 40, Nasir Ahmed, 42, Nazrul Islam, 38, Kawser, 42, Saddam, 30, and Jamir Hossain, 35, of Shashidal area.

