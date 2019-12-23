CHT Dev Board wins ICIMOD Mountain Prize





CHTDB Chairman Naba Bikram Kishor Tripura received the ICIMOD Mountain Prize from Deputy Director General of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) Dr Eklabya Sharma at a function in Kathmandu recently, according to a message received here.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), which is a part of the HKH region, covers one-tenth of the total area of Bangladesh. It is culturally, ethnically and topographically diverse and the only hilly and mountainous region of Bangladesh. The CHTDB, the apex body for CHT's development, was established in 1976 and has been responsible for development interventions in rural roads, education, agriculture, supply of safe drinking water, promotion of mountain sports, culture and tourism, health and sanitation, women empowerment, conservation of wildlife, mountain ecosystem, cleaner energy and alternative livelihoods.

Since its inception, the CHTDB has been working for the development and welfare of the people belonging to the backward ethnic communities of the entire CHT region. In the last five years, the CHTDB implemented 474 long-term and short-term projects targeted at improving the socioeconomic condition of the hilly people through which remote villages have been connected with upazila and district headquarters. -BSS















