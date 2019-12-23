Expelled PEC students’ re-examinations on Dec 24, 26 & 28





Directorate of Primary Education published the dates on Sunday.

The English examination will be held in the morning of December 24 while Science/Arabic test in the afternoon.

Besides, the Bangla exam will be held in the morning of December 26 while Bangladesh Affairs and Introduction of World Affairs exam in the afternoon.

The mathematics exam will be held in morning of December 28 while religion and moral education/Quran Studies test in the evening.

The morning exams will be held from 10 am-12:30 pm while the afternoon exams from 2pm to 4:30 pm.

The results will be published on Dec 31.

On December 19, the High Court ordered the concerned bodies of the government to take re-examination of the expelled PEC and other equivalent students across the country within December 28 next and to publish the results within December 31. -UNB















