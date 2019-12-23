‘India-BD ties reach unprecedented new heights’



Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India presenting his book 'Delusional Politics' to Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom-Fighter & Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association, when he paid a visit to himat his office at Nirman Bhaban, New Delhi, India on Saturday. photo : courtesy

The Indian minister stated this proudly, while Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCC Freedom-Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association and former Secretary, met him on Saturday at his office at Nirman Bhaban in New Delhi, a press release said.

Recalling the memories of Victory Day of Bangladesh in this month of December, Minister Puri told Musa that, "Its hard to believe that 48 years ago our two nations openly shed blood together and with unshackled pride for a worthy ideology, and proved to the world community that we are the nations of heroes and shall remain bonded to each other as family for eternity."



















