Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:19 AM
Home City News

‘India-BD ties reach unprecedented new heights’

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
City Desk

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India presenting his book 'Delusional Politics' to Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom-Fighter & Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association, when he paid a visit to himat his office at Nirman Bhaban, New Delhi, India on Saturday. photo : courtesy

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India presenting his book 'Delusional Politics' to Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom-Fighter & Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association, when he paid a visit to himat his office at Nirman Bhaban, New Delhi, India on Saturday. photo : courtesy

India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Sing Puri said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, relationships between India and Bangladesh have reached unprecedented new heights.
The Indian minister stated this proudly, while Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCC Freedom-Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association and former Secretary, met him on Saturday at his office at Nirman Bhaban in New Delhi, a press release said.
Recalling the memories of Victory Day of Bangladesh in this month of December, Minister Puri told Musa that, "Its hard to believe that 48 years ago our two nations openly shed blood together and with unshackled pride for a worthy ideology, and proved to the world community that we are the nations of heroes and shall remain bonded to each other as family for eternity."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away
Power tariff hike will raise prices of many commodities: CAB
Rape victim rescued, 6 suspects held after 999 call
CHT Dev Board wins ICIMOD Mountain Prize
Expelled PEC students’ re-examinations on Dec 24, 26 & 28
‘India-BD ties reach unprecedented new heights’
Drip irrigation introduced in Jashore, farmers happy
Sadhan warns restaurants of cancelling licenses for substandard food


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft