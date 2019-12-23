Drip irrigation introduced in Jashore, farmers happy





The drip irrigation is a modern irrigation system where farmers store rainwater in dug wells and use it for irrigation throughout the year.

BADC undertook the programme in the district for three years in 2017-18 fiscal year. Following its success, it is going to launch the project in 26 upazilas of the country in 2020-21 fiscal year.

Under the project taken by the irrigation department of Jashore BADC in Godkhali in Jhikargachha upazila, known as the capital of flower, 15 dug-wells and six sheds (poly houses) have been constructed.

Local farmers said they collect rainwater, store it in dug-wells and use it for irrigating their vegetable and flower fields. There is no arsenic in this water.

As solar power is used for the purpose, there is no need for electricity or diesel. Due to controlled temperature in the poly house and supply of only required water, there is also no waste, either.

There is also no attack of insects for using net around the poly house which reduces the use of pesticides. As a result, there is good yield at a lower cost under the system.

Shahjahan Kabir, a farmer of Haria village in the upazila who has cultivated gerbera flower using the method, said they collect water from dug-wells through a solar pump throughout the year.

In the rainy season, rainwater rolls down to dug-wells through pipes from where water is supplied to vegetable and flower fields through pipes. Under the system, water falls at the roots of plants in drops.

Around 30 farmers of the upazila are using the method and they are getting its benefits, he said.

Ismail Hossain, who is the first farmer to use this programme here, said his 12 bighas of land out of 24 bighas are under the drip irrigation method.

He first started using this method on a limited scale but extended it when BADC Executive Engineer Mahbub Alam visited his field and encouraged him after witnessing his success. -UNB

















