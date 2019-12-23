Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:19 AM
Sadhan warns restaurants of cancelling licenses for substandard food

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday warned the restaurant owners that their licenses would be cancelled if they are found involved in selling 'substandard' foods.
"The government will cancel the licenses of the restaurants if they sell 'unsafe' or low quality food for the consumers," he said at a 'grade' distribution programme for the hotels, restaurants, bakery and sweetmeat factories at Hotel-71 in the city.
All the city restaurants will be marked in four categories - green or A plus, blue or A, yellow or B and orange or C - on the basis of their food quality and hygiene, he said.
Under the grading system, Majumder said the orange or 'C' category restaurant will get one month time for improving their food quality and management system, otherwise their licenses will be cancelled.
The 'best quality' restaurants will be identified with A+ or green color stickers while the 'good quality' restaurants will be marked with A or blue color stickers.
On the other hand, the 'average good quality' restaurants will be identified as B category or get yellow color stickers and 'low quality food' restaurant will fall under C category or get orange color stickers, the release added.




Participating in the programme, Food Secretary Dr. Musammat Nazmanara Khanum said, "This is an international standard grading system," adding that all the restaurants across the country would be brought under the system in future.


