Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:19 AM
62 smuggled handsets seized in Ctg

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: The Detective Branch of police arrested a young man reportedly along with 62 smuggled handsets from Station Road of the city on Saturday afternoon.
The arrestee is Md Arman, 28, son of Md Nurul Islam of Lohagara upazila.
Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police, said on secret information, a team of DB (North) raided the area and arrested Arman along with the 62 mobile phone sets.
Arman used to collect the smuggled handsets from different parts of the country, including the capital, and sell those here, he said, adding that a case was filed against him with Kotwali Police Station.


