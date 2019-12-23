Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:19 AM
Sirajganj Sadar police set inspiring example

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 22: It is often alleged that people have to face hassle and harassment whenever they go to a police station to lodge any case or general diary. However, Sadar Police Station here has come forward to put an end to this bad name.
It has installed an exceptional signboard at the duty officer's room at the entrance of the police station which reads no money is needed for filing cases and general diaries with it.
It is also mentioned there that helpless and poor people are assisted in writing their GDs and complaints free of cost.
There is another signboard mentioning that a service desk has been opened for women, children, elderly and people with disabilities.
Officer-in-charge of the police station Mohammad Daud said they have taken the initiative at the order of Superintendent of Police Tutul Chakrabarty so that service-seekers do not face any hassle and harassment at the police station.
The OC also said stringent measures have been taken to prevent drug abuse, child marriage, gambling and eve teasing.
Meanwhile, people from different classes in Sadar upazila hailed the initiative.    -UNB


