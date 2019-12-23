Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:18 AM
Home City News

Don’t compromise on ideals, President to teachers

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

President Abdul Hamid addressing the 6th convocation of Khulna University on Saturday on its campus. Educationist and social scientist Dr Anupam Sen was present as the convocation speaker. photo: pid

President Abdul Hamid addressing the 6th convocation of Khulna University on Saturday on its campus. Educationist and social scientist Dr Anupam Sen was present as the convocation speaker. photo: pid

KHULNA, Dec 22: President Abdul Hamid on Sunday urged teachers not to compromise on their ideals, and devote themselves more to acquiring knowledge and disseminating those among their students.
"When teachers move away from their great ideals, it creates a negative impact on students. The nation, therefore, expects the teachers to devote themselves to acquiring and disseminating knowledge remaining firmly stuck to their great ideals," he said. The President said this while delivering speech at the 6th convocation of Khulna University (KU) on its campus.
Mentioning that ideal teachers and researchers as valuable resources of the nation, President Hamid said the knowledge, skills and wisdom of teachers and researchers are the determining forces of building a nation.
Terming universities the centres of hope and aspiration of the country and the nation, he said the universities should create new knowledge and utilise that for the welfare of mankind.
Saying that higher education and research are interrelated, the President stressed the need for conducting international standard research as their research works can be used for the welfare of people.
Mentioning Khulna region's large coastline with huge marine resources and world heritage site the Sundarbans, he urged the Khulna University researchers to conduct more research works on biodiversity and coastal resources. Before attending the convocation programme, the President inaugurated a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled 'Kaljoyee Mujib' (Ever Victorious Mujib) near the main gate on the campus, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
The university campus wore a festive look amid the huge presence of its students and their guardians.
Academic and administrative buildings, residential halls and the vice-chancellor's residence were illuminated on the occasion.
This year, some 4,478 students received their graduation certificates, alongside 2530 postgraduates, five Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) and eight doctorates, while 17 students received their postgraduate diploma in education.
Besides, 23 students were awarded gold medals from different disciplines.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah were present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

