

Abdur Razzaq’s 8th death anniv today

To mark the day, Awami League led by Awami League General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will pay homage to the veteran leader by placing a wreath at his grave at Banani graveyard in the city. On the occasion, Abdur Razzaq foundation and Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad will jointly organise a discussion at TSC.

President of Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury will preside over the meeting.

Abdur Razzaq was a front-ranking organiser and leader of every democratic movement of the Bangalee nation from the student life to till his death. He played an active role in the Education Movement of 1962, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the Mass Upsurge of 1969, independence struggle and the War of Liberation in 1971. -BSS















Today is the 8th death anniversary of one of the organisers of Liberation War, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and veteran Awami League leader Abdur Razzaq.To mark the day, Awami League led by Awami League General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will pay homage to the veteran leader by placing a wreath at his grave at Banani graveyard in the city. On the occasion, Abdur Razzaq foundation and Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad will jointly organise a discussion at TSC.President of Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury will preside over the meeting.Abdur Razzaq was a front-ranking organiser and leader of every democratic movement of the Bangalee nation from the student life to till his death. He played an active role in the Education Movement of 1962, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the Mass Upsurge of 1969, independence struggle and the War of Liberation in 1971. -BSS