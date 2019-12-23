Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:18 AM
RTI act instrumental for SDG achievement process

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

RAJSHAHI, Dec 22: Speakers at a discussion here on Sunday observed that successful implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) act can play a vital role towards supplementing the government efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Terming the access to information as vital they viewed full-length implementation of the RTI act with unhindered flow of information by all government and non-government organizations concerned needs to be ensured for expediting development and ensuring good governance everywhere in the society.
The observations of the speakers came at a seminar titled "Role of RTI act to Implementation of SDGs" organized by the Regional Office of Press Information Department (PID) at Friends Peak Convention Centre in Rajshahi city mostly participated by journalists.
Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Dr Abdul Mannan addressed the seminar as chief guest.
Chaired by PID's Deputy Principal Information Officer Afrazur Rahman, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Senior Information Officer Faruque Abdul Munim, Information Officer Samiul Alam, Deputy Director of the Department of Mass Communication Nafeyala Nasrin and Editor of the Daily Sonali Sangbad Liakat Ali.
Dr Abdul Mannan said SDGs basic objective to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind".
He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals within stipulated time.




"Implementation of RTI act has become indispensable for the sake of establishing good governance in the society and enhancing transparency and accountability in all tiers of public services," Dr Mannan defined.
Participating in the seminar other speakers said Proactive disclosure of information regarding all development works at grassroots level can ensure proper utilization of resources and put a check on corruption.    -BSS


