Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:18 AM
Cops try to clear HK protesters

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

HONG KONG, Dec 22:  Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
Dozens of police marched across a public square overlooking Hong Kong's harbor to face off with protesters who hurled glass bottles and rocks at them.
Earlier in the afternoon more than 1,000 people had rallied calmly, waving Uighur flags and posters, as they took part in the latest demonstration in over six months of unrest.
A mixed crowd of young and elderly people, dressed in black and wearing masks to shield their identities, held up signs reading "Free Uyghur, Free Hong Kong" and "Fake 'autonomy' in China results in genocide".
The protest comes after midfielder Mesut Ozil of English soccer club Arsenal caused a furore in China after he criticized the country's policies toward the Muslim ethnic minority in the restive northwestern region of Xinjiang.    -REUTERS


