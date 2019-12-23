TMC team held at Lucknow

LUCKNOW, Dec 22: A four-member Tribamool Congress delegation, which was on its way to meet the kin of those killed during recent violent protests across Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, were detained at the Lucknow airport on Sunday.

The four Trinamool leasders include former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, former Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and two sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadimul Haque. The Trinamool Congress delegation had arrived in Lucknow to meet the people and families of those hit by the December 19 violent protests. -ZEE NEWS











