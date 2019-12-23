Akhilesh opposes Centre over NRC

LUCKNOW, Dec 22: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday opposed the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also accused the government machinery of destroying the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country.

Yadav also appealed to the masses to carry out protests peacefully and not to resort to violence during their agitations. The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. -ANI





