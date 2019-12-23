Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:17 AM
Home Foreign News

Deadly Protests Swell Against CAA In India

Priyanka meets kin of 2 killed

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (C) along with Congress Party leaders, workers and supporting parties takes part in a march against India's new citizenship law in Jaipur on December 22 The protests against CAA continue in several states across India. photo : AFP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (C) along with Congress Party leaders, workers and supporting parties takes part in a march against India's new citizenship law in Jaipur on December 22 The protests against CAA continue in several states across India. photo : AFP

BIJNOR (Lucknow), Dec 22: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of two people killed in recent violence over the amended citizenship law.
Local Congress leaders said she visited Nahtaur in the district to meet the families of the two people. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said Ms Gandhi also spoke with other residents.
Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.    -NDTV


