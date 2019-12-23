Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:17 AM
Syria regime widens control over Idlib in clashes: Monitor

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019

BEIRUT, Dec 22: Syria regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from their jihadist rivals following days of violent clashes, a war monitor said on Sunday.
The fresh advances in Idlib province bring regime loyalists closer to capturing one of the largest urban centres in Syria's last major opposition bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"This push is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al-Numan," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.
The jihadist-dominated Idlib region hosts some three million people including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria. The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back the area and bombardment has continued despite a ceasefire announced in August.
Heightened regime and Russian bombardment on the Maaret al-Numan region since December 16 has forced tens of thousands of vulnerable people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.
The world body has called for "immediate de-escalation" and warned of further mass displacement if the violence continues.    -AFP


