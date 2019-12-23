Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:17 AM
Home Foreign News

Under pressure Australia PM visits beleaguered firefighters

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

SYDNEY, Dec 22: Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australia's bushfire crisis on Sunday as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.
Morrison toured the headquarters of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service -- whose exhausted volunteers have been struggling to contain deadly, out-of-control-blazes for months on end -- where he admitted he had erred in travelling overseas.
Morrison had departed for a family holiday amid record bushfires that have destroyed an area the size of Belgium and cloaked major cities from Brisbane to Sydney to Canberra to Melbourne in choking toxic fumes.
"I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress," he said.
"If you had your time over again and the benefit of hindsight we would have made different decisions."




News of his holiday prompted street protests and widespread criticism on social media, with Australians deploying the hashtag #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYa?    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 dead in Guatemala bus crash
Cops try to clear HK protesters
Death toll in Europe storm rises
CAA concerns all Indians: Owaisi
TMC team held at Lucknow
Akhilesh opposes Centre over NRC
Priyanka meets kin of 2 killed
175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: Report


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft