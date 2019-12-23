Under pressure Australia PM visits beleaguered firefighters





Morrison toured the headquarters of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service -- whose exhausted volunteers have been struggling to contain deadly, out-of-control-blazes for months on end -- where he admitted he had erred in travelling overseas.

Morrison had departed for a family holiday amid record bushfires that have destroyed an area the size of Belgium and cloaked major cities from Brisbane to Sydney to Canberra to Melbourne in choking toxic fumes.

"I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress," he said.

"If you had your time over again and the benefit of hindsight we would have made different decisions."









News of his holiday prompted street protests and widespread criticism on social media, with Australians deploying the hashtag #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYa? -AFP





SYDNEY, Dec 22: Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australia's bushfire crisis on Sunday as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.Morrison toured the headquarters of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service -- whose exhausted volunteers have been struggling to contain deadly, out-of-control-blazes for months on end -- where he admitted he had erred in travelling overseas.Morrison had departed for a family holiday amid record bushfires that have destroyed an area the size of Belgium and cloaked major cities from Brisbane to Sydney to Canberra to Melbourne in choking toxic fumes."I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress," he said."If you had your time over again and the benefit of hindsight we would have made different decisions."News of his holiday prompted street protests and widespread criticism on social media, with Australians deploying the hashtag #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYa? -AFP