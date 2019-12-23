Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Claudine Auger: French actress known for James Bond role dies aged 78

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019

French actress Claudine Auger, best known for her role alongside Sean Connery in the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, has died at the age of 78. She died on Wednesday in Paris following a long period of illness, her agency Time Art said.





Auger started out as a model, representing France and coming first runner-up in Miss World in 1958. But she quickly developed a talent for acting, and landed roles including one in the 1962 film The Iron Mask. A few years later in 1965, she shot to global stardom as Domino in Thunderball, the fourth film in the Bond franchise. She was the first female co-star to the James Bond character, known as a "Bond girl", to be from France.

It was later revealed that the production team had rewritten the character for Auger. Domino was initially supposed to be Italian, but she became French. "Bond girls" were rarely given recognition for their acting talents, with the focus at the time instead being on their physical appearance and swimsuits.However, Auger approached the role as she would if she were "playing Moli�re" at a prestigious theatre, she told a TV interview in 1965. It was "a game, the same thing", she said.
After Thunderball, Auger went on to have a fruitful career in French and Italian cinema throughout the late 1960s and 1970s.

Among her best known films are crime thrillers That Man George and Flic Story, and the romantic tragedy A Few Hours of Sunlight. Jean Cocteau cast Auger in an uncredited role as a tall ballerina in Testament of Orpheus (1960). When she was 18, she married the 43-year-old writer-director Pierre Gaspard-Huit, and he cast her in several films, including Le Masque de fer (1962) and Kali Yug: Goddess of Vengeance (1963). In 1966 she co-starred in the World War II drama Triple Cross with Yul Brynner and Christopher Plummer. When she was on holiday in Nassau, writer-producer Kevin McClory saw her and recommended that she audition for his film Thunderball (1965). The role of Domino was originally to be an Italian woman, Dominetta Petacchi. Auger impressed the producers so much that they rewrote the part to that of a French woman, to better suit Auger. Although she took lessons to perfect her English, her voice was eventually dubbed by Nikki van der Zyl. Auger would claim that she related to her character Domino, as she and Domino were both involved with older men. The most immediate byproduct of Claudine's stardom was a semi-nude Playboy spread.    -BBC



