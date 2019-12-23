

Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak

The actor, who is an advocate for mental health and has publically spoken about her battle with depression, accepted in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand that her depression " did spiral through the process of this movie (Chhapaak)".

Deepika said, "I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…"

The actor added that she started preparing for Chhapaak before her wedding to actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 and had already done the look test before she took the break for the ceremony. "Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetics because I was getting married and would be unavailable. We had to go through a bunch of look tests. I was going through the motions but iIt became a reality when we did the final look test. That's the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie," Deepika said referencing Chhapaak's dialogue 'Unhone meri surat badli hai mera mann nahi'.

Deepika also said she was "gearing up" for Chhapaak during her wedding. "Since prep started before the wedding, it allowed me to live me with all that work we had done before. Even through the wedding, it was at the back of my head; I was gearing towards it. The look test stayed with me. I chose to do it that way as I wanted to live with it. It was the emotional prep, the physical prep is easy," she added. -Hindustan Times















