ATM Shamsuzzaman admitted to BSMMU

Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:16 AM
Home Art & Culture

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Culture Desk

Veteran Dhallywood actor, ATM Shamsuzzaman was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on December 21 following the deterioration of his physical condition once again.
The 78-year-old actor is suffering from various complexities and has stopped speaking and taking regular foods.
Professor Atikur Rahman of medicine department at BSMMU recommended the family to keep ATM Shamsuzzaman under observation at Neuromedicine department.
Earlier on 27 April, ATM Shamsuzzaman underwent a surgery at Asgar Ali hospital in Old Dhaka when he fell sick. He suffered from various physical ailments after the surgery apparently for his age. He was taken to BSMMU after treatment in the hospital for 50 days but returned home as his condition improved after a few days.
The Ekushey Padak recipient actor was admitted to BSMMU again on 25 November as he complained of problems in digestion and breathing and later taken to home as his condition improved. The ailing actor received National Film Award-2017 from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 December this year.
The actor was born on 10 September 1941 in Daulatpur, Noakhali. His ancestral residence is at Borobari, Bholakot in Lakshmipur.
He studied at Pogose School and Collegiate School in Dhaka and at Lokonath High School in Rajshahi.
His father Nuruzzaman was a prominent lawyer and was involved in politics with Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque. His mother was Nurunnesa Begum. He was the eldest among five siblings, including three sisters.
Shamsuzzaman began his career in film as an assistant film director in 'Bishkonya' directed by Udayan Chowdhury. He wrote his first manuscript and story for the film 'Jolchhobi' which was directed by Narayan Ghosh Mita.
He wrote over a hundred scripts and stories till date. He played major role in a movie in 1965. The actor came into discussion for his role in Amjad Hossain's 'Noyonmoni'.




In 1987, Shamsuzzaman won Bangladesh National Film Award for the best actor for his role in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke'? He secured another Bangladesh National Film Award playing the role of a supporting character in Redoan Rony's 'Chorabali'.


