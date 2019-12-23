Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:16 AM
131 IU students receive CZM scholarship

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
IU Correspondent

A total of 131 students of Islamic University in Kushtia have been selected for the Centre for Zakat Management (CZM) scholarship on December 22, 2019. The CZM selected the students from different departments for the scholarship at a function held at the applied science and technology faculty building in the morning.
IU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman addressed the function as chief guest while IU syndicate member Prof M Mahbubar Rahman, Proctor Prof Paresh Chandra Barman and associate Professor M Toufiq Elahi, Applied Nutrition And Food Technology Department attended the programme as special guests with CZM Director General Muhammad Rezaul  Karim in the chair.
Around two hundred students of different departments took part in the programme. IU Pro-Vice-Chancellor M Shahinoor Rahman confirmed that the Centre for Zakat Management would give Tk 3,000 to each selected student per month for two years, 



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
