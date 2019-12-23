Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:16 AM
Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Eduvista Desk

Daffodil International School (DIS) extends operation in Gazipur branch recently. Saifuddin Ahmed, Director, DIS, Gazipur branch handed over documents to Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan, Principal, Daffodil International School in this regards. In the meantime an agreement was signed. Mohammad Nurruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Group and Md Monir Hossain , Company Secretary of Daffodil Computers Ltd, Roksana Kader Munni, Vice-Principal, Gazipur Branch and other high officials were present during the signing ceremony.
Daffodil International School (DIS) started its operation in Gazipur in 2013, in this regard, DIS signed an agreement recently with its new extension of High School of DIS Gazipur, an English version school from play group to class- X which is following British curriculum in pre-primary section and English version of national curriculum in primary, Junior and secondary section.









